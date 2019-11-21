Man City boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly set to receive positive news on the injury front this week with Ederson expected to face Chelsea this weekend.

After the disappointment of their defeat to Premier League title rivals Liverpool prior to the international break, the defending champions will be desperate to bounce back on Saturday evening.

SEE MORE: ‘Brilliant’ and ‘ban incoming’ – These Liverpool fans think starlet TROLLS Guardiola and are loving it

It won’t be easy though as they face an in-form Chelsea side who are on an impressive winning run, while City have now slipped down to fourth place in the standings and nine points adrift of Liverpool.

With that in mind, they will know that they simply can’t afford to slip up again this weekend and so Guardiola will hope that he has as close to a fully-fit squad at his disposal as possible.

According to The Sun, Ederson is in line to make his comeback from a thigh injury to face Chelsea in the late kickoff on Saturday and given the quality and experience that he brings between the posts, it will surely be seen as a major boost for Man City.

Naturally, it remains to be seen if he is officially passed fit over the next 48 hours as Guardiola is expected to speak to the media on Friday and will likely offer the latest injury updates on his players.

As for Ederson’s influence on the side though, the 26-year-old Brazilian international has conceded 85 goals in 115 appearances since joining Man City, keeping 57 clean sheets.

In turn, it will give his side a huge lift to see him back in the line-up if he gets the green light, with Claudio Bravo set to drop out of the XI after deputising for him last time out.