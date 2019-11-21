Jose Mourinho is reportedly considering a move to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a free transfer for his new club Tottenham.

The 38-year-old forward is available after recently leaving LA Galaxy, and is a player well known by Mourinho after playing under him at both Manchester United and Inter Milan.

Spurs could perhaps do with more cover for Harry Kane up front after the departure of Fernando Llorente during the summer, and the Telegraph claim they could swoop to sign Ibrahimovic.

It remains to be seen if the Swedish veteran will choose Tottenham over other clubs, with the Telegraph explaining he could have a number of other options in Serie A.

While Ibrahimovic may not have long left at the highest level, he proved a useful short-term signing for Man Utd and could well have contributed even more if not for a bad injury towards the end of his first season at Old Trafford.

He’s since come back very strongly in his time in the MLS and surely still has the natural ability to make a difference in Premier League matches.

After a difficult start to the season, the combination of Mourinho and Ibrahimovic could really make for great entertainment for Tottenham fans.