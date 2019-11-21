Arsenal have reportedly contacted Real Madrid with an offer for the January transfer of James Rodriguez.

The Colombia international is said to be a target for Gunners manager Unai Emery due to the fear of losing star player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona, according to Don Balon.

Arsenal could do with more creativity in their squad at the moment after Mesut Ozil’s lack of involvement this season, and Rodriguez could well provide that.

It would be fair to say the 28-year-old has not been at his best for some time now, but he has previously looked a world class performer and it may be that a move to the Premier League could help revive his career.

It’s not worked out for Rodriguez in Madrid, but he looked a little better on loan at Bayern Munich, so could perhaps once again get back to his best at Arsenal.

After this poor start to the season it makes sense that Emery may be anxious to bring in some big names in order to prevent the big names he currently has, like Aubameyang, from leaving the Emirates Stadium.

It remains to be seen if this particular signing could persuade the Gabon international not to jump ship if Don Balon’s reported interest from a big name like Barca is accurate.