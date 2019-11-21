Jose Mourinho could not resist a cheeky little dig at his Tottenham players and outgoing manager Mauricio Pochettino in his first press conference.

The Portuguese tactician has only just taken over as Spurs boss, with Pochettino being sacked on Tuesday evening and the Special One coming in the following morning.

Although Mourinho was hugely complimentary towards his predecessor in his first press conference, he also couldn’t resist a little joke at the Argentine’s expense.

See below for this hilarious little combination of quotes from the former Manchester United and Chelsea boss as he brought up his past success in typical fashion…

Mourinho: "I am humble" Mourinho five minutes later asked if he thinks losing the Champions League final affected the Spurs squad: "I don't know because I never lost a Champions League final" ? — Sam Cunningham (@samcunningham) November 21, 2019

Tottenham notably lost the Champions League final to Liverpool last season, with Pochettino’s side seemingly struggling to recover from the result.

“I couldn’t be happier and if I was not as happy as I am, I wouldn’t be here.” ? Jose Mourinho’s first interview as Head Coach. #THFC ?? #COYS pic.twitter.com/v316eMZM6N — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 20, 2019

Mourinho will now hope he can get the north London club back to their best after a slow start to the 2019/20 campaign.

Still, we’re not sure how well comments like this will go down with the Spurs dressing room!