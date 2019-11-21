Jose Mourinho press conference: New Tottenham boss on Pochettino, leaving Sky and ‘huge potential’ at Spurs

Jose Mourinho held his first press conference as Tottenham boss on Thursday and naturally covered countless questions and topics.

Spurs moved quickly this week as they announced that they had parted company with Mauricio Pochettino on Tuesday night, before they officially confirmed Mourinho as his successor on Wednesday morning.

In turn, it was straight into training for the Portuguese tactician as he began work with his new players and squad, while it was time to speak with the media on Thursday ahead of his first game in charge against West Ham this weekend.

Naturally, the turnout was huge given the appointment and his standing in the game and so there were countless questions fired at him covering various topics from his predecessor to leaving his punditry role with Sky Sports and just how happy he is to be back coaching and doing so at Tottenham.

“First of all, I think I have to and I do it with a bit of sadness, I have to speak about Mauricio,” he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports. “I have to congratulate him for the work he did. I have to share with you what we already shared indoors, which is that this club will always be his home.

“This training ground will always be his training ground, he can come whenever he wants.

“The door is always open for him and from my experience tomorrow is another day and he will find happiness again. He will find a great club again and he will have a great future. He will always be welcome.”

Mourinho on leaving Sky: “I am a bit disappointed that you are happy that I am here because I thought you would like to keep me at Sky!

“We are friends and you know very well that I enjoyed what I did but this is my life and this is where I belong. It is really what makes me happy.

“I am not smiling as much today because I have a game in two days, it is not a long time to work, but deep inside I am really happy.”

Mourinho landing Tottenham job: “I couldn’t be happier [about my decision to come here]. In relation to the difficulty of the job ahead – every time a club changes mid-season it is because the situation is not good, that is obvious – unless something strange happened that we don’t know about. Basically the results sometimes force these decisions.

“The potential of the club is huge, the potential of the players is great I am so happy that was one of the reasons I came because of the vision that Mr Levy put in front of me about the club and the quality of the players and the squad.

“I know potentially I have a great job in my hands.”

Mourinho on time out since Man Utd exit: “I always thought that these 11 months were not a waste of time. They were months to think, to think, to analyse and to prepare.

“You never lose your DNA, you never lose your identity, you are what you are for the good things and the bad things. But I have time to think about many things. I realise that during my career I have made mistakes but I won’t make the same mistakes.

“I am stronger. I am not fitter, I was always fit! But I am stronger from an emotional point of view.

Mourinho on being humble: “I am relaxed, I am motivated, I am ready and I think the players felt that in two days. I think they feel that I am ready to support them, this is not about me.

“I am in a period where it is not about myself, it is about the club, the fans, the players. Not about me. I am here to try and help everyone.”

“I am humble. I am humble enough to try to analyse my career. Not just the last year, to analyse my career, its evolution. The problems and the solutions.

“I was humble enough for that. The principle of the analysing was not to blame anyone else. When I had meetings with my assistants and the people I thought about bringing me to this chapter, it was always on the principle that there is no one else to blame or analyse.

“It is only about us. It was a great thing because I went really deep into that analysing and it was really important for me. I am nobody to advise but sometimes to have a break, it was very positive for me.

“Because it was the first summer that I didn’t work, it was not easy. I felt a little bit lost during the pre-season but before that and after that it was a learning process.

“I even learned how to be a pundit!”

Mourinho on mentality: “When I don’t win I cannot be happy and I cannot change that in my DNA. I hope I can influence the players of not being happy without winning football matches.

“If you are happy after losing football matches, it is difficult to be a winner in any moment of your career.”

Mourinho message to Spurs fans on Chelsea past: “I think they have to see me as Mr Inter, Mr Real Madrid, Mr Porto. I am a club man, but a many clubs man.

“I’m not Chelsea, I’m not United, I’m not Real Madrid, I’m not Inter – I am all of them, I gave everything to all of them and that is what I am going to do here, give everything.”