Jose Mourinho had not so long ago been linked with the Arsenal job before this week being announced as the new Tottenham manager.

The Portuguese tactician is once again back in the Premier League following his sacking by Manchester United just under a year ago, but he’s ended up at Spurs rather than at their north London rivals.

A report from the Times recently claimed Mourinho had discussed the Arsenal job over dinner with Gunners chief Raul Sanllehi, but it now seems there’s an explanation for him ending up at Tottenham instead.

According to a fresh report from the Times, the structure at Arsenal did not appeal to the former Man Utd and Chelsea boss.

Not much more detail is given, but it’s easy to imagine that AFC are not particularly well set up at the moment after a difficult few years on and off the pitch.

The club’s recruitment has been suspect on more than one occasion, with plenty of change also taking place in a short space of time as the likes of Arsene Wenger, Ivan Gazidis and Sven Mislintat are among those to leave in the last 18 months or so.

Tottenham have certainly seemed more stable and well organised in recent years as they’ve finished above their historically more successful neighbours for the last three seasons in a row.