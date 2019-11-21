Liverpool return to action this weekend as they prepare for a trip to Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon as they face Crystal Palace.

The Merseyside giants return from the international break eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table after their big win over title rivals Manchester City almost a fortnight ago.

In turn, they have put daylight between themselves and the chasing pack at the top of the standings, but naturally Jurgen Klopp will guard against complacency and will be desperate to see his side continue their relentless start to the campaign.

Palace aren’t in great form having won just one of their last five league games, but they can be a tricky fixture away from home and so Liverpool will need to be at their best to avoid any threat of a slip-up.

However, that task is seemingly set to be made more difficult with the suggestion from Sky Sports that Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Joel Matip are all expected to miss the game through injury.

Salah and Robertson both have ankle problems while Matip has been out of action in recent weeks due to a knee issue, and on the basis of this report it doesn’t sound as though the trio will be in contention to feature against the Eagles.

There is better news in the same report as Sky Sports note that Jordan Henderson and Joe Gomez are likely to recover in time to feature, while Xherdan Shaqiri is back in training.

With that in mind, time will tell if that trio play any part this weekend, although there are still conflicting reports on Salah and Robertson.

As seen in the tweet below from the Daily Mail’s Dominic King, he insists that no decision has yet been made on whether or not the pair are definitely ruled out this Saturday and so it remains to be seen what Liverpool’s medical staff decide and whether or not they give them the green light to feature.

For now though, on the basis of that Sky Sports report, it does suggest that it’s perhaps more likely that they won’t be risked and that could be a sensible decision with the Reds hosting Napoli in the Champions League next Wednesday night.