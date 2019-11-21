Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed his side’s Carabao Cup win over Arsenal is his favourite game of the season so far.

The Reds looked to be heading for a heavy defeat at Anfield before a thrilling comeback late on took the match to a penalty shoot-out, which his side then won.

Speaking in an interview with The Athletic, Klopp admits he doesn’t actually get that much enjoyment out of a lot of Liverpool’s games, though he felt that one was different.

Liverpool fans have certainly been treated to a fair few exciting comebacks like that during the German tactician’s reign, and particularly so in the last few months.

The Merseyside giants notably beat Barcelona 4-0 in last season’s Champions League semi-final second leg, when they’d gone into the game 3-0 down from the first game.

This season, as well as their comeback against Arsenal, Liverpool also recently scored two goals in the final few minutes against Aston Villa to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 victory.

Still, it seems that Arsenal game really stood out as Klopp praised the Anfield atmosphere that night.

He said: “You know the best game of the season so far for me to enjoy? It was Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.

“When we were 3-1 down I was thinking ‘come on, don’t give them a knock, don’t lose 4-1 or 5-1 as that wouldn’t be nice’. Then we started scoring again. That was my game to enjoy. I don’t have that a lot.

“The boys made it a special night and I loved it. The atmosphere was brilliant and buzzing. We’ve had a lot of good moments at Anfield.”