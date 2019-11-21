Menu

“A special night” – Jurgen Klopp reveals the Liverpool game he’s enjoyed most this season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed his side’s Carabao Cup win over Arsenal is his favourite game of the season so far.

The Reds looked to be heading for a heavy defeat at Anfield before a thrilling comeback late on took the match to a penalty shoot-out, which his side then won.

Speaking in an interview with The Athletic, Klopp admits he doesn’t actually get that much enjoyment out of a lot of Liverpool’s games, though he felt that one was different.

Liverpool fans have certainly been treated to a fair few exciting comebacks like that during the German tactician’s reign, and particularly so in the last few months.

The Merseyside giants notably beat Barcelona 4-0 in last season’s Champions League semi-final second leg, when they’d gone into the game 3-0 down from the first game.

This season, as well as their comeback against Arsenal, Liverpool also recently scored two goals in the final few minutes against Aston Villa to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 victory.

Still, it seems that Arsenal game really stood out as Klopp praised the Anfield atmosphere that night.

He said: “You know the best game of the season so far for me to enjoy? It was Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.

“When we were 3-1 down I was thinking ‘come on, don’t give them a knock, don’t lose 4-1 or 5-1 as that wouldn’t be nice’. Then we started scoring again. That was my game to enjoy. I don’t have that a lot.

“The boys made it a special night and I loved it. The atmosphere was brilliant and buzzing. We’ve had a lot of good moments at Anfield.”

