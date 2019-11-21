Man Utd have reportedly switched their focus away from Mario Mandzukic and could move for Roma forward Edin Dzeko instead in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils have arguably left themselves short up front after allowing both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to move on this past summer with no reinforcements arriving to take their places.

That in turn has led to an over-reliance on the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, and so if United are eager to compete on multiple fronts between now and the end of the season, it could be argued that signing a forward in January would be a sensible move for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

According to ESPN, that reinforcement could arrive in the form of Dzeko, with Mandzukic’s lack of playing time at Juventus so far this season seemingly set to scupper a potential swoop for him in the New Year.

The Croatian stalwart has yet to play a single minute under Maurizio Sarri this season, and so the decision to freeze him out of the squad could now be a problem in terms of offloading him when the transfer market opens for business again.

Dzeko, 33, has scored 93 goals in 194 games for Roma since making the move to Italy in 2015, and so he has certainly shown an ability to find the back of the net while he’s similar to Mandzukic in that he can offer physicality and an aerial threat for Man Utd too.

Further, he also boasts experience of playing in the Premier League previously after spending five seasons at rivals Man City where he bagged 72 goals in 189 outings.

After winning two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and League Cup with City, Dzeko knows how to make an impact at the highest level and it’s arguably fair to say that he would indeed be the smarter move from United in January.