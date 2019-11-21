Man Utd are reportedly at risk of receiving a transfer blow as James Maddison is said to be weighing up whether or not to sign a new deal with Leicester City.

The 22-year-old is enjoying a fine season for the Foxes thus far, scoring six goals and providing two assists in 13 appearances across all competitions.

That has helped Brendan Rodgers and his men move up to second place in the Premier League table after 12 games, and so it remains to be seen what they can achieve this year if they are capable of maintaining their impressive form both individually and collectively.

Perhaps with that progression and exciting future in mind while playing a pivotal role, the Manchester Evening News report that Maddison is contemplating committing his future to Leicester City by signing a new contract.

It’s added that the playmaker has been on Man Utd’s transfer radar for some time, but ultimately if he were to put pen to paper on new terms with Leicester, that would be a significant blow to the hopes of the Red Devils of prising him away from the King Power Stadium any time soon.

Not only would that give the impression that Maddison is happy and settled where he is and isn’t considering an exit, but it would also strengthen Leicester’s position in terms of keeping hold of him or demanding a huge fee to green light an exit.

However, there is a flicker of hope for United as the MEN report goes on to suggest that an agreement isn’t close between the two parties and Maddison could ultimately wait until the end of the season before making a decision on whether to sign a new deal.

That in turn could give Man Utd an opportunity in the coming months to try and convince him to make the move to Old Trafford, as a swoop in January would seemingly be a sensible strategy before he potentially signs a new deal next summer.