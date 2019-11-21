Tottenham confirmed that Mauricio Pochettino had left the club on Tuesday, and less than 24 hours later, Jose Mourinho was announced as his successor.

It was a quick turnaround from the Spurs hierarchy who clearly had a plan in place to make the switch ahead of their clash against West Ham this weekend.

Mourinho was seen taking training on Wednesday, and so the change was quick and arguably rather sudden despite speculation over Pochettino’s future for weeks.

However, such was the speed with which the change was made, the Daily Star report that the Argentine tactician wasn’t able to say goodbye to the players properly and so he was forced to leave a note to his former squad.

The report goes on to suggest that part of it read: “Sorry we cannot come to say goodbye, you are always in our hearts.”

Naturally, several of the players have since taken to social media to thank Pochettino for the influence he had on their respective careers and the times that they enjoyed together at Tottenham over the last five years or so.

However, with the club languishing down in 14th place in the Premier League table after 12 games after a series of disappointing results, the decision has been taken to replace Pochettino and so the players will have to quickly move on and adjust to Mourinho’s demands and style of management.

Nevertheless, it’s hoped that Pochettino gets a chance to say farewell properly at some stage given what he achieved with that set of players and what he undoubtedly means to them.

With more important matters at hand in the more immediate future though, it appears as though the note will have to suffice for now.