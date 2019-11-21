Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho had reporters in stitches with his explanation for old quotes regarding managing Tottenham and what it would mean to Chelsea fans.

The Portuguese is back in the Premier League for the fourth time in his career, having had two spells in charge of Chelsea and one at Manchester United.

Having been announced as Spurs’ new manager on Wednesday morning, the Daily Mail dug up some old quotes from Mourinho about previously snubbing a job with the north Londoners back in 2007.

He claimed in 2015 that he could not manage Tottenham because of his loyalty to Chelsea fans, but that’s clearly no longer the case and is perhaps unlikely to go down too well with the support at Stamford Bridge.

When asked about it in the video above, he simply responded that that was before he was sacked by the Blues.

Can’t really argue with that!