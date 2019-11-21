Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic is reportedly keen to leave the club this January and a transfer to Tottenham could be an option.

According to Forbes, the Serbia international has grown frustrated with life at Old Trafford after barely being used by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season.

Matic has previously enjoyed success under Jose Mourinho at both Chelsea and Man Utd, and Forbes claim this could mean a reunion with the Portuguese once again at Spurs could be an option for him this winter.

It remains to be seen if Tottenham would definitely sanction this move, as it arguably looks a needless risk for the north London club.

Mourinho has a decent number of midfielders to work with in this current Spurs squad, so there seems little need to bring in a player like Matic, who isn’t playing for United and who has looked past his best for some time now.

The 31-year-old is also linked by Forbes with Inter Milan, but they do note that the player hinted he’d be keen on the move to THFC with his response to an Instagram post suggesting the deal could happen.