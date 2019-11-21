(Photos) New Arsenal Adidas kit pictures emerge online

Arsenal may be preparing their kit designs for next season already as Adidas serves up its latest effort.

See the tweet below as a well-connected Arsenal blogger shares an image of a stylish new black and red design.

Anyone got any details on this? pic.twitter.com/MyyCSbJT20 — Andrew Allen (@AAllenSport) November 21, 2019

It is not yet clear if this Arsenal kit will be out next season, or if it’s a fourth strip for the club on FIFA – similar to some released by a few other big clubs.

Either way, it’s not exactly traditional Arsenal colours, but it looks pretty good and should be a hit among fans!