Manchester United are the bookies’ favourites to swoop for former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino following his sacking this week.

The Argentine has established himself as one of the finest tacticians in world football in recent times and has been linked with Man Utd on more than one occasion.

Pochettino was first eyed up by the Red Devils during Louis van Gaal’s reign, and then once again after the club sacked Jose Mourinho – his successor at Spurs – last season.

He’s well known to be highly regarded by Sir Alex Ferguson, which is not too surprising given his ability to build solid, yet entertaining sides who know how to win big games.

Pochettino has also done well to build around young players in his spells with both Tottenham and Southampton, and that should endear him to the Old Trafford faithful.

According to latest odds from Ladbrokes, United are the favourites to snap him up now that he’s available, which is bound to go down well with supporters after a rough few months under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer…

Mauricio Pochettino’s next club odds (Ladbrokes)

Manchester United – 11/4

Bayern Munich – 3/1

Real Madrid – 7/2

PSG – 7/1

Arsenal – 10/1

AC Milan – 12/1

Juventus – 12/1