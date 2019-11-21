Report claims Jose Mourinho wasn’t Tottenham’s first choice option to replace Pochettino

Tottenham moved swiftly this week as after confirming that they had parted company with Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho was announced as his successor.

The move came less than 24 hours after the first announcement, and the Portuguese tactician held his first training session in midweek as he prepares his new side for their clash with West Ham this weekend.

SEE MORE: Tottenham could receive triple boost from key trio after Mourinho appointment

With Spurs down in 14th place and 11 points adrift of the top four in the Premier League table, chairman Daniel Levy has arguably sought out a manager capable of making an immediate impact to get them back on track this season.

Further, considering Mourinho’s track record and trophy collection in managerial stints in England, Italy, Spain and Portugal, but particularly with Chelsea and Manchester United, Tottenham will undoubtedly hope that he’s the right man to end their wait for silverware moving forward.

With that in mind, it seems like the most sensible appointment that they could have made, but according to the Daily Mail, it has been suggested that current Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers was in fact Tottenham’s first choice to be named as Pochettino’s successor.

It’s reported that Levy made an enquiry for Rodgers which was dismissed, at which point he switched his attention to Mourinho instead and got the deal done.

If accurate, that doesn’t come as much of a surprise given the job that Rodgers is currently doing at the King Power Stadium, having guided Leicester to second place in the table after 12 games while playing entertaining football in the process.

Time will tell how far they can go, but ultimately the Leicester hierarchy will likely be desperate to keep their current boss at the club in order to see through the job rather than depart midway through it for another opportunity.

That in turn leaves Tottenham hoping that Mourinho is the man to solve their issues moving forward, and time will tell if he can indeed deliver the goods.

[morestories[