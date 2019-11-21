Former Chelsea captain John Terry has made a slightly bizarre claim about why Liverpool and Manchester City stars Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne didn’t make it at Stamford Bridge.

Both were at Chelsea earlier in their careers but were sold before really being given much of an opportunity with the club, though they’ve since come back to haunt the Blues by becoming so successful for their rivals.

John Terry is saying De Bruyne & Salah couldn’t match the standards Mourinho set that’s why they didn’t make it at Chelsea pic.twitter.com/BKGAXeNQNm — threesixtytv (@threesixtytv) November 20, 2019

Salah has been a lethal goal-scorer for Liverpool, helping them win the Champions League last season and playing a part in their strong charge for the Premier League title this term, while De Bruyne has been a creative force at this dominant City side for the last few years.

Terry, however, says in the video clip above that former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho could not afford to risk playing them when he had quality goal-scoring wingers like Arjen Robben and Damien Duff in his squad.

Now, while those two were undoubtedly fine players for Chelsea once upon a time, they were both long gone by the time Salah and De Bruyne were at the west London club.

Terry seems to have got Mourinho’s two spells at CFC mixed up in rather embarrassing fashion!