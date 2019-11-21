It’s been reported that Tottenham could yet see Christian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen sign new deals with their current contracts set to expire next summer.

Spurs confirmed in an official statement this week that Mauricio Pochettino had left the club, and they have since appointed Jose Mourinho as his successor.

The Portuguese tactician will have quite the job on his hands with Tottenham currently sitting down in 14th place in the Premier League table, 11 points adrift of the top four.

Nevertheless, the freshening up of the situation at Spurs could now have a knock-on effect, with the club facing the threat of losing several key players for nothing next year when their respective contracts expire.

According to The Mirror though, Eriksen, Alderweireld and Vertonghen could all now be interested in extending their stays at Spurs given the arrival of Mourinho, and so it remains to be seen if that ultimately leads to new deals being agreed upon.

Whether it’s to stay and play a pivotal role for Tottenham moving forward or to simply protect their own interests by avoiding a scenario where the trio all leave for nothing, chairman Daniel Levy will undoubtedly hope that they can be convinced to pen new deals in the coming weeks.

As noted by the Metro earlier this season, Mourinho expressed his concerns over the players in question perhaps not being as happy this year given their contract situations, and he suggested that was arguably a key reason behind Tottenham’s struggles, while speaking as a pundit.

With that in mind, in order to turn the ship around and move it back in the right direction, that could be a priority for the new Spurs boss as he’ll perhaps feel the same way about the situation and will want his players entirely focused on matters on the pitch rather than being distracted by talk over their futures.

Time will tell if it results in new deals or not, but based on the report above from the Mirror, it certainly sounds more positive from a Tottenham perspective that they could now put pen to paper on new contracts in what would be a major boost for Mourinho given the quality and experience that the trio possess.