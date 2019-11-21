Tottenham’s new manager Jose Mourinho reportedly sent a special text message to Harry Kane after replacing Mauricio Pochettino as Spurs boss.

The Portuguese tactician was announced as Pochettino’s replacement on Wednesday morning and it should be great entertainment to have him back in the Premier League.

It’s fair to say things didn’t end well for him in his most recent jobs at Chelsea and Manchester United, but he’ll be hoping to bounce back with his latest role in north London.

To get off to a good start, it seems Mourinho is eager to be positive, and sent star striker Kane a message promising to help him win some trophies, according to the Times.

The England international has been a world class performer for Tottenham down the years, but is yet to win anything with the club.

So far, Kane has had to make do with runners-up medals, having lost last season’s Champions League final to Liverpool, and the 2014/15 League Cup final to Chelsea.

Mourinho has a fine record of delivering silverware everywhere he’s been, but the job at Tottenham is surely his biggest challenge yet.

THFC have not won anything since all the way back in 2007/08 and are not as historically successful as most of the teams Mourinho has managed.