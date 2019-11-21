Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford has pledged his allegiance to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer calling him “the best man for the job”.

After being appointed permanent manager back in March, Solskjaer has struggled to oversee a significant improvement, winning only four out of twelve league games this season.

SEE MORE: Man Utd consider bid for ex-Man City star in January to bolster Solskjaer’s attack

With Mauricio Pochettino now available, many believe it is just a matter of time until the former Spurs boss throws his name into the hat for a possible job at Old Trafford.

Despite their lack of form and outside pressure, Rashford has told Sky Sports that he doesn’t believe that there is anyone else better placed than Solskjaer to continue to lead Man Utd forward, as seen in the video below.

Man Utd face Sheffield Utd on Sunday hoping to continue to climb the table and to keep themselves in contention for a top-four finish this season in the Premier League.