Chelsea ace Cesar Azpilicueta put rivalry aside and wished his former boss Jose Mourinho well after he was appointed as Tottenham boss this week.

Spurs opted to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino on Tuesday, and moved swiftly as they announced his successor less than 24 hours later.

Given his previous stints with Chelsea and Manchester United, it’s a return to the Premier League for Mourinho, and he’ll no doubt have created a stir with those fanbases having now joined one of their rivals in the top flight in England.

Mourinho has his work cut out for him as Tottenham sit down in 14th place in the table after 12 games, 11 points adrift of fourth spot as qualification for the Champions League will no doubt still be one of their main objectives this season.

Given the rivalry between Chelsea and Tottenham both on and off the pitch, Azpilicueta would have perhaps been forgiven for being a little surprised and disappointed to see Mourinho make the move to north London, but as seen in the video below, the Spaniard offered a classy reaction.

Aside from conceding that it’s simply football and these things happen, he went a step further and wished his former Chelsea boss ‘all the best’ in his new job and with a wry smile on his face, it appears as though he’s looking forward to locking horns with Spurs moving forward to try and get the better of his ex-coach.

Time will tell who comes out on top, but it arguably adds a little more spice and excitement to those games and to the Premier League in general that Mourinho is back in business and will be looking to leave both Chelsea and Man Utd disappointed by leading Tottenham into the top four perhaps at the expense of one of his former clubs.