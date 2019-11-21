Zlatan Ibrahimovic could reportedly be edging closer towards a possible return to AC Milan as talks are ongoing between the two parties.

The 38-year-old will see his current deal with LA Galaxy expire at the end of December, and as seen in his tweet below from earlier this month, he has seemingly confirmed his intention to move on to a new challenge.

As of yet, there has been no official news on where the Swede will go next as he looks to add perhaps one last chapter to a glittering career which has seen him enjoy plenty of success and establish himself as one of the top players in Europe.

However, it appears as though he might not be done in Italy quite yet, as MilanNews, via Sky Sport Italia, report that Ibrahimovic’s agent, Mino Raiola, has held further talks with the Rossoneri over a potential second stint at San Siro and that Milan want him to start training with the squad in December.

Further, it’s suggested that the two parties will hold a meeting next week which in turn could give all concerned an opportunity to move towards finding an agreement and securing Ibrahimovic’s return to Serie A for the second half of the campaign.

Ibrahimovic enjoyed a successful spell at Milan between 2010 and 2012, scoring 56 goals in 85 games for the Italian giants, while leading them to their last Serie A title in 2011.

Having shown during his time in MLS that he still possesses plenty of quality and can arguably deliver at a higher level, his arrival at Milan if a deal is struck would be a major boost for Stefano Pioli and his squad given their struggles so far this season.

Pioli stepped in to replace Marco Giampaolo last month, but Milan remain down in 14th place in the Serie A table after 12 games and are 11 points adrift of the top four.

Adding Ibrahimovic’s quality, experience and winning mentality could be a huge move for Milan and their young squad, and while the report suggests that it is merely talks at this stage, time will tell if it’s the start of the path towards a reunion.