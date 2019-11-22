Arsenal and Liverpool have reportedly both set their sights on RB Salzburg youngster Karim Adeyemi, who has already seen a bid rejected from Barcelona.

The 17-year-old is currently on loan at FC Liefering and has bagged seven goals and five assists in 14 appearances so far this season.

SEE MORE: Arsenal POISED to swoop for Real Madrid ace in January to bolster attack

In turn, he appears to be the latest talented starlet to come out of Salzburg, and his form has already started to attract interest from around Europe.

According to The Sun, both Arsenal and Liverpool are keen on him and could enter a transfer scrap over his signature, although they could also face competition from Barcelona as the report adds that the Catalan giants have already had a £13m rejected.

That would suggest that Adeyemi is going to cost more than that fee to convince Salzburg to sell, but time will tell just how much as ultimately given he hasn’t proven his ability at the highest level yet on a consistent basis, the clubs said to be interested will surely weigh up the risk factor of splashing out on a young star too.

Liverpool appear set in that department as they continue to pursue major trophies this season, but perhaps Jurgen Klopp is keen to add some long-term solutions too.

As for Arsenal, they’ve struggled for goals so far this year as they’ve scored just 16 in 12 Premier League games, despite the talent available to Unai Emery.

In turn, as seen with the impressive early impact from Gabriel Martinelli, the Gunners could be tempted to swoop for another talented youngster to add more firepower to their squad moving forward.