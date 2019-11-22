Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane reportedly has no space for Vinicius Jr in his plans and Arsenal could be in line to benefit with a January swoop touted.

The 19-year-old Brazilian starlet joined Los Blancos from Flamengo last year and made a decent first impression with seven goals and 13 assists in 36 appearances across senior and youth level.

SEE MORE: Unai Emery hints at when Granit Xhaka could make return for Arsenal

However, he has struggled to follow that up this campaign so far, as he has just one goal and one assist in 11 outings, and so that has seemingly led to question marks being raised over his future at the Bernabeu as he has also at times been left out of the match day squad entirely.

According to Calciomercato, it’s suggested that Vinicius doesn’t form part of Zidane’s plans moving forward and in turn is being touted to leave in January.

Further, it’s noted that Arsenal could look to advantage of the situation and swoop and so it remains to be seen whether an agreement is reached between the two clubs.

It would arguably be a surprise move from the Spanish giants to give up on Vinicius so soon after signing him though, as he is still only 19 and has time and the talent to significantly improve his game it would seem.

On the other hand, with the likes of Eden Hazard, Rodrygo, Marco Asensio, Brahim Diaz, Lucas Vazquez, Gareth Bale and others all vying for places in the final third, there is serious competition for places and so perhaps Real Madrid need to trim the numbers and Vinicius would certainly be capable of giving them a decent return in terms of a transfer fee.