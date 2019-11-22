Barcelona plotting triple swoop in 2020 to address three key areas of squad

Barcelona could reportedly be active in the transfer market next year as they’ve been linked with making three signings in 2020.

The Catalan giants are going well on paper as they sit top of the La Liga table and their Champions League group. From that perspective, coach Ernesto Valverde will be content with their efforts thus far.

SEE MORE: Barcelona could green light January exit for starlet but want €10m and buy-back option

However, having already suffered three defeats in the league to being held to draws by Borussia Dortmund and Slavia Prague in Europe, there have been setbacks and it hasn’t been entirely convincing from the reigning La Liga champions.

Perhaps with that in mind, Mundo Deportivo note that Barcelona are already drawing up plans for their transfer activity in 2020, and it revolves around three moves to address three key areas of their squad.

It’s suggested that a right-back, central defender and striker will be top of their agenda in the transfer market, with the likes of Joshua Kimmich, Nikola Milenkovic and Lautaro Martinez touted as possible targets next year.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Neymar, Fabian Ruiz and Willian are all also mentioned in the report, but it remains to be seen just how realistic those potential moves would be as they all remain key figures for their current clubs and it would seem difficult to prise them away any time soon.

Time will tell who arrives and so speculation will undoubtedly rumble on over targets, but it’s interesting to analyse the areas in which Barcelona intend to strengthen, as per the report above.

With Gerard Pique set to turn 33 in February, it could be argued that a long-term replacement is still needed to step in for him to add quality and depth next to the likes of Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti.

It’s a similar situation up top with Luis Suarez turning 33 in January and with a lack of depth already a concern in that department, signing a replacement for the Uruguayan stalwart is seemingly a priority too.

As for a right-back, Nelson Semedo and Sergi Roberto have perhaps failed to entirely convince based on Mundo Deportivo’s report, and so time will tell who comes in to solve that problematic role which has arguably been an issue since Dani Alves left.