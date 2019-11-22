Friday night football is back as Fulham take on QPR from Craven Cottage – here’s how you can watch the game from 19:45 tonight.

How Can I Watch Fulham v QPR Live Streaming

What Channel is the Fulham QPR Match on?

The match can be watched with Bet365 online or is available to watch with Sky Sports. The action kicks off at 19:45 at Craven Cottage.

Where is the Fulham v QPR Game being played?

The match is being played at the Craven Cottage, Fulham, West London, England

Is Fulham v QPR on Sky?

The match is being shown live on Sky Sports Football live from 19:45.

No more international football until March 2020, which means no more breaks or interruptions, just none stop domestic football for four months starting with a London Derby in the Championship on Friday night as Fulham host QPR.

Two points adrift of the playoffs the pressure is slowly rising on Scott Parker.

The Cottagers have won just four of their last eleven league games, which simply isn’t good enough for a team of their quality.

That said, they’ve only lost twice in the same period, picking up five draws along the way. So while they’re not actually losing that many games, they’re not winning enough either.

As for QPR they’re one of the surprise packages of the season so far. Mark Warburton has the Hoops scoring for fun netting 26 goals in their opening 16 games, only Leeds and West Brom have scored more, and they currently sit just four points off the playoffs.

After a run of four games without a win, including defeats against league leaders Leeds and Brentford, the international break came at exactly the right time for QPR, who’s last win came on the road at Hull.

Despite having the league’s top goal scorer amongst their ranks in Aleksandar Mitrovic, who’ll actually miss Friday’s game, Fulham have struggled for goals in recent games during blanks in three of their last five outings.

QPR are 5/1 to keep a clean sheet, which isn’t likely considering their recent defensive struggles. The R’s have conceded two or more goals in each of their last six games, Fulham are 4/6 to score twice or more.

QPR’s Nahki Wells has 8 goals to his name already, and he’s 6/1 to open the scoring on the road.

The last five head to heads at Craven Cottage have produced over 2.5 goals and it’s 8/13 to cop again.

Both sides took a share of the points following a two all draw the last time these two met at Craven Cottage and it’s 12/1 for a repeat scoreline Friday night.

Fulham head into the game as 20/23 favourites, the draw is 11/4 and QPR are 10/3 to get back to winning ways.

