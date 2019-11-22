Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce knows all about how talented John McGinn is, and he has insisted he’s good enough to make the grade at Man Utd.

Bruce goes up against his former club Aston Villa on Monday night, and he has been busy speaking about one of the players he signed during his time in the West Midlands.

SEE MORE: Manchester United star could link up with Jose Mourinho in January transfer to Tottenham

As noted by the Metro, Man Utd have been paired with a possible £50m swoop for the Scottish international, as he has continued to impress for club and country so far this season.

The 25-year-old has scored three goals and provided two assists in 14 appearances so far this season for Villa as he has made the step up to the Premier League look like a natural progression, and Bruce is clearly a firm believer that he could make the next step up too and deliver at a higher level if he were to secure a move to Old Trafford in the future.

“He is that level, yeah,” Bruce said, as quoted by Sky Sports. “From what he has done in 12 months, he can only improve. He scored twice again for Scotland the other night, so that’s six in three games for them.

“I am delighted for the kid because he is a smashing lad. He has to be one of my best ever signings because he has a determination to do well.

“I wish I could find a few more like him that’s for sure.”

Time will tell if United make a move for McGinn, but given the lack of quality depth in their midfield currently, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would arguably be wise to consider it.

Having seen Ander Herrera leave this past summer, United didn’t move to replace him and so the likes of Fred, Andreas Pereira and Scott McTominay have stepped up to fill the void, particularly while Paul Pogba has been out injured.

Nevertheless, given the energy, tenacity and technical quality that McGinn could provide, Villa could arguably face a difficult task of keeping hold of him next year, especially if they face an immediate return to the Championship.