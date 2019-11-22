Juventus could reportedly be without Cristiano Ronaldo for their trip to face Atalanta this weekend due to an injury concern.

The 34-year-old was in fine form over the international break as he bagged a hat-trick in Portugal’s 6-0 win over Lithuania before scoring in their 2-0 victory against Luxembourg just three days later.

That in turn helped Portugal secure their qualification spot for EURO 2020 with a second-placed finish in Group B, but it appears as though Ronaldo hasn’t returned to Turin in the best of shape.

The Juve superstar has struggled at club level in recent weeks as he has been substituted early in games against Lokomotiv Moscow and AC Milan, while he has managed to contribute just six goals and two assists in 14 games for the Turin giants so far this season.

As noted by AS, it had been suggested that he held talks with Maurizio Sarri to clear up any misunderstandings and issues over his fitness and injury concern as naturally he would have been left disappointed to come off in games with his side searching for a winning goal.

However, there are doubts over whether or not he will feature against Atalanta on Saturday afternoon it seems as Calciomercato report that Ronaldo has trained away from the rest of the group so far this week.

It’s added that Sarri is expected to make a decision on Ronaldo’s availability on Friday after their final training session, as he’ll likely hope to have a closer look at the stalwart and see if he is ready to play or is perhaps too much of a risk to aggravate any issues he might have which in turn could result in spending a spell on the sidelines.

Ronaldo will no doubt be itching to feature to get back to scoring ways for Juventus, but time will tell whether or not the reigning Serie A champions will remain cautious over his reported injury and fitness troubles.