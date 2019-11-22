Liverpool could potentially have some hope of seeing Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson put themselves in contention to face Crystal Palace this weekend.

As noted by Sky Sports earlier this week, it had been suggested that the Reds duo were expected to miss the encounter on Saturday as they both continue their respective recoveries from ankle knocks.

While their appearances in training on Thursday hasn’t led to any suggestion from the Merseyside giants to suggest that they will definitely feature, it can still surely be interpreted as a positive sign for Liverpool that the pair are improving and could put themselves in contention.

As noted by the club’s official site, they have confirmed that both Salah and Robertson were involved in part of the training session on Thursday evening and so it remains to be seen whether or not they can put themselves in the mix to make the trip to Selhurst Park this weekend.

Perhaps Jurgen Klopp will take another look at them in training on Friday to make a final call in conjunction with his medical staff, but given how important the pair are for the Reds, he will undoubtedly hope that they can be considered available for selection.

That said, he will also be fully aware of the packed fixture schedule to come over the next month or so, and perhaps he will err on the side of caution if they are not fully fit in order to avoid aggravating the problems and risk a lengthier spell on the sidelines.

Liverpool go into the weekend with an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, while they host Napoli in the Champions League next Wednesday night.