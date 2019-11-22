Man Utd compile FOUR-MAN transfer shortlist to add striker to squad in January

Man Utd reportedly have four targets on their transfer radar as they look to add a striker to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad in January.

The Red Devils opted to allow both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave this past summer, while no reinforcements arrived to act as direct replacements.

Instead, Solskjaer placed his faith in Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford to shoulder much of that responsibility to score regular goals, and that in part has been a factor as to why Man Utd have struggled so far this season.

In turn, adding attacking reinforcements in January could be a sensible move to help them compete across multiple fronts in the second half of the campaign, and it appears as though the Premier League giants have certain targets in mind to solve that issue.

According to the Evening Standard, they’ve got their sights set on Erling Haaland, Richarlison, Timo Werner and Callum Wilson.

Richarlison and Wilson will be well known to United scouts anyway given they currently ply their trade in the Premier League, while the report adds that they’ve watched Haaland who is having a very impressive season thus far.

Werner is another top young talent who could bolster their attacking options with more quality and a real goal threat, and so it appears as though United are looking in the right places.

However, it all now depends on whether or not a deal can actually be agreed upon with the clubs in question, as it remains to be seen whether or not they are willing to discuss an exit for their respective prized asset.

Nevertheless, United appear to have options and so it looks as though they’ll try and sign one of the four names mentioned above with a striker clearly at the top of their agenda in the New Year.