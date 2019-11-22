Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be without both Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay for their encounter with Sheffield Utd on Sunday.

The Red Devils return to action after the international break hoping to continue to climb the Premier League table as they currently sit in seventh place.

A win this weekend could move them up to fifth spot, but time will tell if they can make it three wins in their four league outings as Solskjaer hopes to build some momentum heading into the festive period.

The visitors to Bramall Lane will have to do so without Pogba and McTominay though, as the club have noted on their official site that the midfield pair will both miss out.

It’s added from Solskjaer that McTominay could return from his ankle injury at the start of December for the encounters with Tottenham and Man City, while he noted that Pogba isn’t likely to be back for a while yet either.

The French international had his cast removed on his ankle over the international break, but naturally he will now enter the next phase of his rehabilitation to get his match fitness back and to be sharp enough to be considered for the senior side.

The report adds that Axel Tuanzebe, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Eric Bailly and Nemanja Matic have returned to some form of training and so time will tell how long it takes them to get up to speed and put themselves in contention for a place in the match day squad.

That in itself is encouraging though, as although it sounds as though Man Utd may have to be patient for a little longer, the fact that a number of first-team stars are edging closer to making their respective comebacks ahead of the festive period will provide Solskjaer with a huge boost in the weeks ahead.