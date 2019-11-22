Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri has reportedly asked the club hierarchy to try and secure a reunion for him with Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri in January.

Things have started well for the Italian tactician since his switch to Turin this past summer, as he has guided them to the top of the Serie A table after 12 games and they’ve secured their place in the knockout stage of the Champions League.

It hasn’t always been entirely convincing though as they haven’t dominated games at all times on their way to victories, with the wins over AC Milan and Lokomotiv Moscow prior to the international break perfect examples of that.

Nevertheless, Sarri has kept Juventus on track to achieve their objectives for the season thus far, but it appears as though he’s keen on a key signing in January to strengthen his squad.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of La Repubblica, the Juve boss wants to secure a reunion with Chelsea left-back Emerson, and it’s suggested that he has made that specific request to the club’s hierarchy.

The 25-year-old made 27 appearances under Sarri at Stamford Bridge last season as he began to fend off Marcos Alonso for a starting berth.

He’s gone on to make eight appearances under Frank Lampard so far this season as he appears to be a key part of his plans, and so it remains to be seen whether or not that’s an exit that Chelsea are willing to consider.

Given the lack of quality depth in that department, Juventus have once again heavily leaned on Alex Sandro as he has been an almost ever-present for the reigning Serie A champions with Blaise Matuidi and Mattia De Sciglio filling in for the two games that he’s missed.

After picking up a knock over the international break, De Sciglio is expected to step in again for the clash with Atalanta on Saturday, but with Juve looking to compete at the highest level across multiple fronts, perhaps Sarri believes he needs a little more.