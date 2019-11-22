Mourinho’s arrival could allow Christian Eriksen to move in January

When Jose Mourinho takes over at a new club you always expect some movement in the playing squad. It’s still not clear if he will have money to spend, but it still looks like some players could be on the move.

Juventus are well known for pulling off some incredible free transfers. Paul Pogba, Andrea Pirlo, Aaron Ramsey and Sami Khedira have all moved to Turin for no fee over the years, and it looked like Christian Erisken was being lined up as the next one.

READ MORE: Arsenal legend insists the club needs more English players to succeed

A report from Football Italia has indicated that Juve were looking to sign him next Summer, but Mourinho’s arrival could lead to a change of plans.

They quote a story from Corriere Dello Sport in saying that although Juve were willing to wait, it seems that Mourinho wouldn’t stand in the way of letting the Dane leave in January, so it means Spurs could at least get some sort of fee for him.

They go on to say that Manchester United and Real Madrid are also interested in him, so it’s not a foregone conclusion that he will end up in Italy.

It certainly looks like Eriksen will be leaving Spurs over the next few months, but it remains to be seen where he ends up and when he actually makes the move.