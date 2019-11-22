It looks almost certain that PSG will finish top of their Champions League group, so next week’s trip to Madrid to face Real could be an interesting game to watch.

The Parisians have often looked vulnerable on the road in Europe so they will want to get a good result to give them belief in the future. Most of the players have moved on, but the dramatic 6-1 defeat to Barcelona will still leaves scars at the club.

In a way it’s ironic that the Barcelona star from that night is now leading the charge for PSG as they look for European success. Neymar has been injured for a few weeks so you might think that he would be used sparingly tonight to keep him fresh for Madrid.

The opposite is true, as he’s been thrown straight back into the starting line up to face Lille:

It’s also interesting to see that Icardi starts instead of Cavani up front. The Argentine has really found form in the past few weeks and it’s starting to look like Cavani’s days at the club could be numbered. A move to MLS has been mooted, and it would make sense at this point.

The big absence from the team is Kylian Mbappe. He’s been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid so it would’ve been great to see him play at The Bernabeu next week, but he looks set for a spell on the sidelines.

Neymar was the hero for PSG the last time he returned from injury, they would happily settle for another decisive contribution from their star man tonight.