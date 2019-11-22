Jose Mourinho was confirmed as Mauricio Pochettino’s successor at Tottenham this week, as he immediately got into the swing of things in north London.

Pochettino’s exit was announced by the club on Tuesday night before Mourinho’s arrival was confirmed on Wednesday morning, and he was soon out on the training pitch with his new squad.

SEE MORE: ‘Short-term fix’ – Sky Sports pundit reveals concerns over Mourinho move from Tottenham

Having undoubtedly had a lot to say about the players in the past during previous managerial roles with the likes of Man Utd and Chelsea while working as a pundit in recent times too, making a positive first impression will undoubtedly have been crucial for the Portuguese tactician.

While his track record and trophy collection speaks for itself, it will be all about how he settles and gets the best out of the squad now at his disposal, and it has been reported that he made a passionate speech to the players at the training ground in midweek.

According to The Mirror, via Record, Mourinho told the players that he would be “your father, friend, girlfriend, whatever you want,” while also reminding them that they are much better than their current league form and place in the Premier League table.

Further, it’s added that he held individual conversations with the likes of Hugo Lloris, Harry Kane and Toby Alderweireld, while also joking about previous comments he made about never taking the job when he was manager at Chelsea.

Based on the report above, it sounds as though Mourinho has settled in quickly at Spurs but ultimately all eyes will be on their encounter with rivals West Ham this weekend to see whether or not he has had enough time to work with the players to get his ideas across and get them back to winning ways immediately.