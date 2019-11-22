Charlie Nicholas has revealed his concerns over Tottenham’s decision to appoint Jose Mourinho as Mauricio Pochettino’s successor this week.

With Spurs languishing down in 14th place in the Premier League after 12 games, the club made the decision to part company with Pochettino and moved swiftly to bring in Mourinho.

The Portuguese tactician has been out of work for almost a year after leaving Manchester United last December, and while he has a superb track record and trophy collection during spells in England, Spain and Italy, his struggles with United last season arguably raised some question marks.

Time will tell if he will deliver emphatic answers at Tottenham now he is back in management, but Nicholas has raised a few points over the decision from Spurs and has questioned whether or not it’s the smartest decision from the hierarchy in terms of Mourinho being a good fit for them or not.

“Mourinho is a serial winner but he might not be any more – the game is adapting. I am surprised on the timing of it and how quickly it has happened,” he told Sky Sports. “I don’t know if Mourinho and Daniel Levy is a partnership which will get the job done. He likes to spend, and if the players aren’t doing what is asked of them then the relationship can come quite strained.

“The only reason I can see the push for Mourinho is his winning mentality, which will get some sort of trophy over the line. Mourinho is a short-term fix – he doesn’t do more than three seasons.

“I am confused about the situation and how quickly and deliberate it has been with the sacking. This will eat into their budget also so it is a dramatic event – it did take me by surprise.”

It could be argued that Nicholas makes fair points above, and based on how situations have unfolded with Mourinho at previous clubs, these issues could strike again.

Nevertheless, he has a talented group to work with and will certainly feel confident about improving their current position. Time will tell though if it will be enough to secure silverware for Spurs or as Nicholas points out, whether or not certain issues will become problematic before they get to that position.