Video: Clip shows brilliant Mourinho man-management qualities in first meeting with Tottenham stars

Jose Mourinho has been known throughout his career to know how to get the best out of certain players, and that is a quality that separates the great coaches from the good ones.

We’ve seen it time and time again and heard it from various former players who note that they would make big sacrifices for the Portuguese tactician, such is their respect for him.

Having replaced Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham this week, it appears as though Mourinho already knows the best way to get his players on board with the right way to approach them as he was seen greeting Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son in very different ways.

As seen in the video below, he took a more affectionate approach with Son as he gave him a big hug, while he appeared to try and rev Alli up with some stiff-looking taps to the chest as he will no doubt hope to get the best out of the England international as well as all of his teammates.

Time will tell how Tottenham fare under Mourinho, but he’ll know the players well having come up against them in the past and analysed them as a pundit. Based on the video below, he appears to know how to act with them individually, and time will tell if that faith and support is mutual on the pitch and it gets the desired reaction out of them moving forward.