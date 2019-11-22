Jose Mourinho is back in the Premier League as Tottenham boss, and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks pleased to have him back.

The Portuguese tactician was confirmed as Mauricio Pochettino’s successor at Spurs this week and it comes after a stint working as a pundit on Sky Sports.

Klopp was asked about his former rival returning to management in the Premier League, and judging from the wry smile on his face that accompanied his welcome back message, it appears as though he’s happy to see him back in the mix.

“Welcome back Jose,” said Klopp, as seen in the video below. “Obviously it’s nice to have him back, he was desperate [to return] you could see [during] the time he was not in.

‘But on the other side Mauricio is not there any more and that shows how quick things change nowadays. He did a brilliant job at Tottenham nobody doubts that, everybody knows he’s an outstanding coach, great guy, left and right of the games, I really enjoy the games we played against each other.

“It was a big one, when I heard it first I couldn’t really believe it in that moment, but then a couple of hours later they already had a solution, and that’s how it is. I really hope Mauricio can enjoy the few days, weeks, months, I don’t know, off. It will not last long and then he’ll he back. And Jose is highly motivated, obviously. That will be interesting as well.”

It will no doubt be intriguing and entertaining to see Mourinho do battle with the likes of Klopp again moving forward, and judging from the German tactician’s response below, while he was naturally disappointed to see Pochettino lose his job, he is relishing the return of Mourinho too.