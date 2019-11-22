If there were any hopes from Real Madrid that they might be able to sweep the latest Gareth Bale controversy under the carpet, they are now long gone after some of the players have started to reference it.

A video from AS showed a clip from Real Madrid training where Mariano Diaz mocked Bale with a golf swing celebration after the Welshman messed up during a drill.

They suggest the actions from Mariano are a clear attempt to “rib” Bale after he was pictured with a Wales flag that read “Wales. Golf. Madrid. – in that order” after Wales qualified for EURO 2020 during the international break.

Bale has been a first-team regular for Real Madrid this season, but has missed a few games lately through injury. Some may raise eyebrows that he suddenly became available when the time came to play for Wales again, which may be why the flag went down so badly in Spain.

Either way, Bale clearly finds it quite funny judging by his reaction so it doesn’t seem to be affecting him much as it remains to be seen whether or not he’ll get a chance to contribute for Real Madrid this weekend when they take on Real Sociedad on Saturday night.