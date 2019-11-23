Arsenal and Inter Milan are reportedly set to lock horns in a transfer battle for £60m Brazilian wonderkid Reinier Jesus, as noted by The Sun.

At the age of just 17 and compared to the likes of Kaka, Jesus made his debut for Flamengo in July, with the attacking midfielder scoring four goals in 12 games for the Brazilian side.

With The Sun reporting that star Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has not yet renewed his contract, the Gunners could soon be in the market for a replacement with Reinier Jesus a possible target. The Gabon striker’s contract is to expire in 2021.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo via the Daily Mail, Arsenal has been in contact with the players’ father, who is said to have visited Europe recently to speak to a list of clubs interested in signing his son.

If Arsenal hope to sign the Brazilian, they will have to ward off attempts from clubs such as Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan, who have been monitoring Reinier for at least a year now, as noted in the Sun report above.

Inter plan to send fellow Brazil striker Gabriel Barbosa to Flamengo as part of a deal, should they sign the 17-year-old.

Arsenal also want to show Reinier the early progress he can make if he moves to north London, as showcased by 18-year-old striker Gabriel Martinelli who has emerged as a top talent since arriving at the club this past July.

Both Martinelli and Reinier have received recent call ups to the Brazil Under-23 squad.

Reinier is in line to start for Flamengo tonight in the Copa Libertadores final in Lima, Peru.