Barcelona star open to MLS move

With his current contract coming to an end, Barcelona striker Luis Suarez would be open to a move to the MLS, calling it an “attractive league”.

Suarez has been an integral part of Barcelona since joining the club from Liverpool in 2014 and has scored 185 goals in 260 appearances in all competitions.

But with his contract set to expire at the end of the 2020-21 season, Barcelona have been reported to be in the market for a younger replacement going forward, with Goal.com reporting that the La Liga side are hoping to bring in either Lautaro Martinez or Erling Haaland as a potential new striker.

Speaking to ESPN Suarez noted the progress that the MLS has made over the past few years.

“The league wants to grow and not just bring in players of a certain age that are going to retire there. They look for that mix to make the league better.”

An MLS club that Suarez like so many of his ilk have been recently linked to is David Beckham’s Inter Miami franchise.

Further adding fuel to the fire, Suarez’s International teammate Nicolas Lodeiro has told ESPN that the Barcelona striker wants to move to the United States.

Although he still is a threat in front of goal, Barcelona have acknowledged that Suarez is no longer the same player he was when he signed in 2014.