Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing CSKA Moscow forward Fedor Chalov in January provided their transfer ban is lifted.

The 21-year-old has been an integral player for the Russian club, netting 35 goals and providing 19 assists in 108 appearances across all competitions. Chalov has been a regular for CSKA Moscow this season, amassing five goals and as many assists in 22 appearances across all competitions.

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is an admirer of the Russian international and the club will make a move for him in January if their transfer ban is lifted. An earlier report from the British TV channel claimed that the Blues will learn next month whether their ban will be lifted or not. Chalov is currently valued at €16 million according to Transfermarkt.

Chelsea’s attack department currently consists of Tammy Abraham, Michy Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud. The addition of Chalov would certainly add more depth but the 21-year-old will find it hard to be a regular starter under Frank Lampard.