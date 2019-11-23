Barcelona face Leganes as they return to La Liga action this weekend, and coach Ernesto Valverde is seemingly in search of goals on Saturday.

The Catalan giants sit top of the table after 12 games, but only edge out rivals Real Madrid on goal difference and so they will want to avoid a slip-up in the early kickoff.

Valverde also has the clash with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League to consider on Wednesday night, but that hasn’t stopped from him from naming a strong starting line-up.

As seen in the club’s graphic below, youngster Moussa Wague gets the nod in defence with Clement Lenglet ruled out due to injury, while the visitors have gone ultra attacking as Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez all start.

Based on the reaction from some Barcelona fans below, that decision from Valverde appears to have gone down very well, but it remains to be seen if they are able to show a balance in the side to secure all three points and put on a performance in the process.

Going with so many attacking players means that they will have to put in a shift defensively too in order to avoid Barca being exposed at the back, but it certainly gives the Leganes coach and defence plenty to think about it in terms of trying to contain them.

It’s an ominous task though for the side currently sitting bottom of the La Liga table having conceded 22 goals in their 13 games thus far, which gives them the second worst defensive record in the top flight.

After their encounter with Barcelona and with the attacking quartet mentioned above to deal with, many will undoubtedly expect them to go to the top of that particular list by the time their clash finishes on Saturday.

