Liverpool face a tricky trip to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon as they look to preserve their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

After their win over title rivals Manchester City prior to the international break, Jurgen Klopp’s men now lead the reigning champions by nine points, while they have an eight-point advantage over nearest rivals Leicester City and Chelsea.

SEE MORE: Crucial boost for Liverpool as Klopp rules out surgery for influential ace

In turn, they’ll want to keep that in place heading into a busy fixture schedule, but they’ll do so with a change in the line-up from Klopp.

As noted by the Mirror, Mohamed Salah has been troubled by an ankle injury for weeks, and although the decision has been made that he won’t undergo surgery, he is only fit enough for the bench this weekend.

There is better news for the Merseyside giants though, as Andy Robertson has shaken off an ankle injury of his own to be named in the starting XI, although Joe Gomez joins Salah on the bench after he was forced to withdraw from England duty earlier in the week after picking up a knock in training.

Nevertheless, given the quality and depth that Liverpool can call upon in their squad now, they will still feel confident in their ability to pick up all three points and be ready for their Champions League outing next week.

With that mixed injury news in mind though, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain stepping in for Salah is the only change to the side that faced Man City last time out, as noted by the club’s official site, and so Liverpool will hope that they can still get the job done without their talisman leading the way alongside the likes of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.