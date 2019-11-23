Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has ruled out the option of surgery for Mohamed Salah as he continues to be bothered by an ankle injury.

The 27-year-old initially sustained the knock in the win over Leicester City last month and aggravated it during the clash with Manchester City prior to the international break.

That in turn forced him to miss featuring for Egypt over the past week, while the image below shows him wearing a protective boot which undoubtedly led to further fears over the seriousness of the problem.

Despite the issue continuing to bother him, Salah has still managed to contribute nine goals and five assists in 17 appearances for Liverpool so far this season and so that reiterates just how important he is for the Merseyside giants as they continue to pursue major trophies this season.

Klopp was speaking on Salah’s injury trouble, and has seemingly ruled out the possibility of surgery which would suggest that the Liverpool talisman will simply continue to receive treatment in a bid to get back to full health.

“No [to needing an operation],” he is quoted as saying by The Mirror. “It is from the Leicester game. It was getting better and better and then…it is good but it was after the (City) game again, another tackle, it flared up again.

“It is not serious but in the short period we have to let it settle it is always tight for the game. We will see. He trained completely yesterday, a full session, but we have to see how he reacted.”

Naturally that is a major boost for Liverpool in itself as if Salah did require surgery, the likelihood would be that he would then face a lengthy spell on the sidelines as a result while he gets healthy and regains his match fitness.

That said, the problem has been bothering him since October 5, and so while it seems as though he can play through the pain barrier and still be effective, it’s not an ideal situation for the player, manager or club to not have him in peak condition as it could eventually start to influence his form.

Time will tell if he is rested against Crystal Palace on Saturday as with a packed fixture list to come between now and the end of the year, Klopp may want to avoid any unnecessary risks with the Egyptian international.