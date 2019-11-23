Chris Waddle is of the opinion that pressure will mount on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Mauricio Pochettino currently without a job.

Spurs sacked the Argentine few days back due to the club’s poor run of form. Manchester United have also endured a difficult season so far as they are 7th in the Premier League table with 16 points to their name, nine points behind the top four.

Waddle feels that if the Red Devils lose this weekend’s fixture against Sheffield United, the pressure will increase on Solskjaer with Pochettino being attached to no clubs. As quoted by the Express, the former England international said: “Mauricio Pochettino won’t be out of work for long and there’s a game at Bramall Lane this weekend which could be massive for his future. Sheffield United take on Manchester United in a game which has far bigger implications than just the three points. United have never made any secret of the fact that they wanted Pochettino and he’s now suddenly available.

“Their problem is that under Solskjaer, United are showing signs of turning a corner. Dan James is blossoming, Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford are starting to dominate games and Nemanja Matic is fit again. Things are looking up for Solskjaer – or they were until Spurs sacked Pochettino. Defeat at Sheffield United on Sunday suddenly ratchets up the pressure on Solskjaer, there will be a feeding frenzy from the media, and it will be interesting to see if United’s board reacts.United wouldn’t be alone in wanting Pochettino. Bayern Munich have to be tempted, he has links with Paris Saint-Germain and obviously there’s the lure of Spain.”

Pochettino is yet to find another managerial job but it won’t be much of a surprise if he ends up managing the likes of Manchester United or Bayern Munich. Solskjaer might receive the sack if the former’s performances don’t improve. If that happens, Pochettino would be a suitable replacement