Nicolas Pepe saw the funny side of a gaffe from the Arsenal social media team as they incorrectly tagged a photo ahead of the weekend clash with Southampton.

The Gunners host their opponents at the Emirates on Saturday afternoon as they look to get back to winning ways and start closing the gap on the top four in the Premier League.

SEE MORE: Arsenal predicted XI vs Southampton: Possible double injury blow, key decision for Emery

However, it would help if they got their players right in their social media posts as they clearly had a bit of trouble between Pepe and Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

As seen below, they posted a snap of Bernd Leno and Pepe in training this week as they prepare to face the Saints, but unfortunately they tagged Maitland-Niles by accident.

Luckily for them, their summer signing saw the funny side of their gaffe with his comment below, before the image quickly disappeared from the feed.

That wasn’t before many users screen-shotted it and shared on social media, and so this is one for the Arsenal Instagram team to put behind them as quickly as possible as they’ll be embarrassed but relieved that Pepe didn’t take offence.