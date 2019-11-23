Photo: Real Madrid fan presents banner MOCKING Gareth Bale for the Wales-golf-Madrid flag

I think we all knew that the Wales flag with the Wales-golf-Madrid message on it would get a bit of attention back in Spain.

It certainly looks like his actions were seen as disrespectful by some of the Spanish press. Obviously we must forget that they’ve spent months trying to force Bale out of Madrid.

It also looks like the fans have taken it badly. Bale has been getting booed at The Bernabeu tonight and this banner has been spotted in the crowd:

Banner in the Bernabéu pic.twitter.com/yYMSpxTn7h — Real Madrid Info (@RMadridInfo) November 23, 2019

There really is nothing like a football fan being scorned to bring out their petty sides. Despite that, we all know they will turn again if he starts to score and play well and decide he’s a hero yet again.

But for now, it seems the Real Madrid faithful will pretend they would rather see Lucas Vazquez play instead of him.