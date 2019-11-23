Presenter blasts ‘terrible’ VAR decision during Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Former Sky Sports presenter and current beIN Spots anchor Richard Keys blasted the VAR decision to rule out Crystal Palace’s opener against Liverpool as ‘terrible’.

James Tomkins headed the ball into the back of the net and after a consultation with the Video Assistant Referee, it was deemed that the goal would be disallowed.

Replays show that Palace forward Jordan Ayew appeared to push Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren – the referee clearly though this was a clear and obvious foul.

Take a look at what Keys made of the VAR decision below:

Terrible VR decision at Palace. Terrible. — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) November 23, 2019

Check out the incident here.

Any kind of use of VAR seems to spark controversy, but it has to be said that in this particular case the decision to disallow the goal does seem fair and just.

The system has had its shortcomings on other occasions, but this afternoon’s the choice seemed to be spot on.

Would Lovren have headed the ball away if he wasn’t sent to the ground by Ayew?