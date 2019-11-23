It does feel like every former Arsenal player is taking it in turns to comment on how long they think Unai Emery will last.

He certainly looks to be up against it, results and performances are disappointing while the fans seem to be losing interest as the club slides towards a regular Europa League spot.

There are so many things you could point your finger at, so it’s hard to tell exactly where he’s going wrong. The team could do with some kind of spark and inspiration on the pitch, so leaving Mesut Ozil out of the team is a bit of a head scratcher.

The German has only featured in three Premier League games this season and looks to be an outcast from the first team. Former Arsenal player Karen Carney has given her take on his situation in her BBC column.

She thinks that despite his £350k a week wages and lack of first team action, it’s likely that he will outlast Unai Emery at the club.

She goes on to suggest that it’s strange that Emery won’t play him due to his obvious ability. Carney does acknowledge that he can be a bit of a “marmite player – sometimes he will frustrate fans with his poor body language and lack of aggression – but she also describes him as a “super super talent.”

She doesn’t suggest a date where Emery may leave the club by. It’s still not clear what it will take for anything to change at the club, it’s almost like the board are waiting for a catastrophic run of results which leaves them no choice but to sack the manager.

Either way, Ozil’s wages do make it unlikely that anyone will be willing to take a chance on him anytime soon. Perhaps Emery should take Carney’s advice and try using him in his favoured position.